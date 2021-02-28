Giant Reaches Market Cap of $133,555.52 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, Giant has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Giant token can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a total market cap of $133,555.52 and approximately $11,936.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019577 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005291 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000167 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 205.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000842 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,088,706 tokens. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

