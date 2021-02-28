Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 106.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after purchasing an additional 863,916 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,304,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after purchasing an additional 822,466 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4,195.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 818,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 799,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $61.40 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

