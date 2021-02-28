Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Shares Bought by Global Strategic Management Inc.

Global Strategic Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Investment makes up approximately 1.8% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Global Strategic Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Gladstone Investment worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

GAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

GAIN stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $394.14 million, a PE ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.