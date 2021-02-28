Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 2,651 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 8.1% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $34,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.26 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

