GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $33.61. 7,638,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,363,187. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $43.38. The firm has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

