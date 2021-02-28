Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 69,200 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 69,200 shares during the period. Federal Signal makes up about 1.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.66% of Federal Signal worth $13,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

FSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.