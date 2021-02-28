Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 740,066 shares during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels comprises 4.2% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.17% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $33,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLNE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

CLNE stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $57,672.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 657,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,442,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,459,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,597,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,876 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

