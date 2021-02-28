Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Envestnet worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.97. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.