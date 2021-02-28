Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the January 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GBCS opened at $0.55 on Friday. Global Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

About Global Healthcare REIT

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc (the ÂCompanyÂ or ÂGlobalÂ) was organized with the intent of operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the purpose of investing in real estate and other assets related to the healthcare industry. The Company's focus has partially shifted from leasing nursing home assets to independent operators toward owning and operating its real estate assets itself.

