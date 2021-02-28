Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 997,344 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 1,879.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 684,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,603,000 after purchasing an additional 650,183 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Global Payments by 16.5% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,554,000 after purchasing an additional 417,686 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $79,319,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 699.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,176,000 after buying an additional 366,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $197.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.97. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.85, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,227 shares of company stock valued at $15,032,241. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

