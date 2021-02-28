Global Strategic Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Global Strategic Management Inc. boosted its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the quarter. B2Gold makes up approximately 1.4% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Global Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 76,184 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in B2Gold by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,361,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,120 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 526.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,563,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,124 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,011,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 212,743 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTG opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

