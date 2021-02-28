Global Strategic Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Global Strategic Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Osisko Gold Royalties accounts for about 8.7% of Global Strategic Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Global Strategic Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,897,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,583,000 after acquiring an additional 840,040 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,222,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792,286 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,428,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OR opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $13.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

