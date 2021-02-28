Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Update

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, an increase of 1,460.2% from the January 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNSR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SNSR opened at $33.72 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84.

