GlobalBoost-Y Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,121.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $7,121.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,424.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.58 or 0.03150440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.35 or 0.00367700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.10 or 0.01022184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.49 or 0.00480571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.59 or 0.00395246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.94 or 0.00245222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00023076 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

