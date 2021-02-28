GoByte Price Hits $0.0365 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. GoByte has a total market cap of $344,023.01 and approximately $748.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006384 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 59.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000171 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,423,431 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

Buying and Selling GoByte

