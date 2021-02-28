GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

GDDY stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $128,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,633.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $111,067.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,855.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,005,317 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after buying an additional 1,067,110 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after purchasing an additional 711,462 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,451,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,236,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,426,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

