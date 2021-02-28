goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) Senior Officer Jason Mullins Sells 11,053 Shares

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 11,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.04, for a total transaction of C$1,404,173.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,682,929.92.

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) stock traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$124.09. 90,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,403. goeasy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$21.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$106.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$84.33. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that goeasy Ltd. will post 10.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.25.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

