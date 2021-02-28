GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,322,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,360 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.06% of GoHealth worth $45,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOCO. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $529,896,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,098,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,944,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,118,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,291,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GOCO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GoHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GoHealth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

In related news, CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $2,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 11,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $177,671.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,580 in the last quarter.

Shares of GOCO opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

GoHealth Profile

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.