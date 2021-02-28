Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Short Interest Update

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the January 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

GARPY stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. Golden Agri-Resources has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $14.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.

Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in China, Indonesia, India, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, cocoa butter substitute, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based energy; and refined products, including cooking oil, margarine, shortening, butter oil substitute, and fats for end-customers, restaurants, hotels, cafÃ©s, and industrial markets.

