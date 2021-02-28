Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Short Interest Update

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the January 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
GARPY stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. Golden Agri-Resources has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $14.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85.
Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile
