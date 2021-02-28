GoldMint Trading 47.9% Lower Over Last Week (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, GoldMint has traded down 47.9% against the U.S. dollar. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $272,030.01 and approximately $1,160.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00054630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.54 or 0.00773617 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00030522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00057029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00041070 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint (MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

