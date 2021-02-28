GoNetwork (GOT) Price Hits $0.0023 on Exchanges

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. GoNetwork has a market cap of $167,583.24 and $98,963.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One GoNetwork token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,628.40 or 0.99499161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00039371 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00098913 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002834 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GoNetwork (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 tokens. GoNetwork’s official website is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

