Gossip Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.00 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $29,443.73 and $4.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008106 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

