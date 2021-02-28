Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GCFB) Short Interest Update

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GCFB) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 5,000.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Granite City Food & Brewery stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Granite City Food & Brewery has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

About Granite City Food & Brewery

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes.

