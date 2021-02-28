Graviocoin Market Cap Hits $2.55 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Graviocoin token can currently be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $1,135.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.88 or 0.00359081 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000171 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

