Graviocoin Price Hits $0.0344 on Major Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $2,190.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin token can currently be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.14 or 0.00361383 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Graviocoin Token Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.