Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR) Director Christopher Ross Anderson Buys 150,000 Shares

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR) Director Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 665,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$498,750.

Shares of GR stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.51. 71,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,030. Great Atlantic Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$0.88. The company has a market cap of C$7.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

About Great Atlantic Resources

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, silver, precious and base metal, and diamond deposits.

