Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other Green Dot news, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $66,177.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $35,715,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 857,415 shares of company stock worth $45,856,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

