Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Up 15,500.0% in February

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 15,500.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEBRF opened at $1.28 on Friday. Greenbriar Capital has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70.

About Greenbriar Capital

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, management, and sale of various real estate properties and renewable energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is also developing 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico and 80 megawatts wind generation project in Utah.

