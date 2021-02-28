Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the January 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRWC opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. Grow Capital has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Get Grow Capital alerts:

Grow Capital Company Profile

Grow Capital, Inc operates in the financial technology sector. It provides software, technology, and services to financial services firms and advisors. The company's software suite delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and new client application submission system, as well as digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Grow Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grow Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.