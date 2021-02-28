Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the January 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GRWC opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. Grow Capital has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $5.00.
Grow Capital Company Profile
