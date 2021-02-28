Guider Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last Week (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Guider has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a total market capitalization of $19,446.38 and approximately $54.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00054117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $364.70 or 0.00784584 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00029911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00030189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00057261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00041378 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider (GDR) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

