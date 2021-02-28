GXChain Market Cap Hits $36.31 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $36.31 million and $9.97 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000651 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000086 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000476 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,028,131 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

