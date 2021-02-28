H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Update

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the January 28th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HEOFF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on H2O Innovation from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on H2O Innovation from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

HEOFF stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $160.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.50 and a beta of 0.70. H2O Innovation has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.92.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $26.83 million during the quarter.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

