Hacken Token Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $26.61 million and $55,099.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.08 or 0.00487037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00073074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00078048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00078370 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00053422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.54 or 0.00464335 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.25 or 0.00194416 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai

