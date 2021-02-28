Hakka.Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $370,482.00 (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Hakka.Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0768 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded down 47.1% against the US dollar. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $12.05 million and approximately $370,482.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.19 or 0.00457021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00073545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00075642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00080676 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00052487 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.02 or 0.00468047 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00205028 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,814,160 tokens. The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance

Hakka.Finance Token Trading

