Halving Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $145.00 (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, Halving Coin has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. One Halving Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Halving Coin has a market capitalization of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Halving Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.60 or 0.00455490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00073983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00075509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00081115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00052309 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.71 or 0.00462679 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00207380 BTC.

Halving Coin Token Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 tokens. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Halving Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.