Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 11,511 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after acquiring an additional 669,303 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 387.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,368,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,203,000 after acquiring an additional 82,351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $87.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.36. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $94.40.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

