Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 7,603 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after buying an additional 3,243,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,745,000 after buying an additional 106,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,831,000 after buying an additional 102,312 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,175,000 after buying an additional 89,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,226,000 after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.22.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN opened at $130.19 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $133.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

