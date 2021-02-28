Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EZU. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,718,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.