Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,506 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

NYSE LHX opened at $181.91 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.33 and a 200-day moving average of $182.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

