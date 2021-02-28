Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.47 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,041 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $129.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.39.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,705,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,817,658. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

