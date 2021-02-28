Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.67 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 30.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,344,351 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $78,509,000 after buying an additional 314,234 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 14.2% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 85,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 10,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS opened at $68.13 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $66.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.