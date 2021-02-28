Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,593,000 after buying an additional 35,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,100,000 after buying an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd raised its stake in AGCO by 12.2% in the third quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 653,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AGCO by 41.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after purchasing an additional 162,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 9.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 34,415 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $129.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.01 and its 200-day moving average is $92.56. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $131.20.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $186,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,318.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $680,640. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AGCO from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AGCO from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

