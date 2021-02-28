Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,063 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

INTC stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $246.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $65.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

