Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,810 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,956,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,790,000 after acquiring an additional 167,681 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,338,000. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $7,636,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $54.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

