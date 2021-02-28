Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,146 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $450.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $498.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

