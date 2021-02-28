Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 13,815 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,815 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.06% of MasTec worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $92.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

In related news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,037,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,873 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.