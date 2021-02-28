Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,901 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 32,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $202.35 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

