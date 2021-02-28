Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 4,259 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,130 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,908,000 after buying an additional 75,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,231,000 after buying an additional 158,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.12 and a 200 day moving average of $79.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $89.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

