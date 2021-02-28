Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 72,962 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,962 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $172.27 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $181.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

