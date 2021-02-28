Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 931 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,767,000 after buying an additional 245,078 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $72,283,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,782,000 after purchasing an additional 117,351 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 233.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 89,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,416 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 116.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.11.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $399,318.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,235.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.90, for a total value of $1,305,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,920 shares of company stock worth $27,130,665. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $499.43 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $515.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $430.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

